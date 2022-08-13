Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Alyssa Henry Sells 30,769 Shares of Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total value of $2,651,672.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,890,038.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Block alerts:

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $2,519,365.72.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $2,106,821.90.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $2,192,670.20.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $1,914,509.40.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Alyssa Henry sold 5,485 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $343,525.55.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $1,952,971.90.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $1,850,507.80.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,926,202.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $2,639,758.30.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $2,352,058.80.

Block Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE SQ opened at $87.95 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $276.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.63. The stock has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.65 and a beta of 2.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Block from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Block from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Block from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Block from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Block from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Block by 200.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Block during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Block during the first quarter valued at $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Block during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Block by 1,385.4% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.