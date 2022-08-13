Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 391.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Block by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Block by 588.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $87.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $276.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.65 and a beta of 2.45.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Block from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Block from $150.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Block from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Block from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Block from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.34.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $55,302.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $1,850,507.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,073,276.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $55,302.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,156.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,815 shares of company stock valued at $26,341,162 in the last three months. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

