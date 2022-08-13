blockbank Hits Market Cap of $723,935.57 (BBANK)

blockbank (BBANK) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 13th. One blockbank coin can currently be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, blockbank has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. blockbank has a total market cap of $723,935.57 and approximately $46,725.00 worth of blockbank was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,513.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004121 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004082 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002086 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00037530 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00128405 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00063547 BTC.
blockbank Coin Profile
blockbank (CRYPTO:BBANK) is a coin. blockbank’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,947,318 coins. blockbank’s official Twitter account is @BLOCKBANKapp.
