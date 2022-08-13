Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Major Shareholder Sells $3,698,520.00 in Stock

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 294,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $3,698,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,780,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,492,940.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Blue Pool Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 505,300 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $6,427,416.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 202,018 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $2,321,186.82.

On Monday, August 1st, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 120,298 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $1,362,976.34.

On Thursday, July 28th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 223,800 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $2,511,036.00.

On Tuesday, July 26th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 60,400 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $643,864.00.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

OWL opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of -65.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $11.94. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $17.89.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on OWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $13.75 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.31.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Featured Stories

