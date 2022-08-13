BMO Capital Markets Trims Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Target Price to C$22.00

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$24.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

ATUSF opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.91. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $20.36.

Altius Minerals Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Altius Minerals

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0538 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) by 110.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Altius Minerals were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

