BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Stock Performance

DMF stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.25. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $9.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Income

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 15.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 95.5% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 537,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 262,642 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 53.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 255,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 89,233 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 127.7% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 356,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 199,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Income

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

