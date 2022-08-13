Boson Protocol (BOSON) Market Capitalization Hits $35.21 Million

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $35.21 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.36 or 0.00233400 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00009583 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000058 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.57 or 0.00478424 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000293 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,257,688 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol.

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

