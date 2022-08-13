Boston Partners Acquires 1,075 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,357,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 2.51% of ProAssurance worth $36,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,941,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,129,000 after buying an additional 787,399 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter worth about $3,469,000. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth about $2,523,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ProAssurance by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 757,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,160,000 after purchasing an additional 96,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 348,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after buying an additional 61,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:PRA opened at $23.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average is $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.28. ProAssurance Co. has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $27.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.29.

ProAssurance Dividend Announcement

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.21. ProAssurance had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. ProAssurance’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRA. TheStreet lowered shares of ProAssurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

About ProAssurance



ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

