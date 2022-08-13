Boston Partners Acquires 19,401 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,970,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,401 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $38,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 40,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.14. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $15.10.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $476.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.35 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.56%.

Several analysts have weighed in on VLY shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

