Boston Partners Acquires 8,663 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 959,731 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.66% of Synovus Financial worth $46,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Synovus Financial by 21.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 89,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,937 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 537,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,340,000 after buying an additional 42,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 344,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SNV stock opened at $43.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.44. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $522.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNV. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synovus Financial to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.15.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

