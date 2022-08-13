Boston Partners Buys 778,419 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) by 419.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 964,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 778,419 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 1.94% of SMART Global worth $21,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in SMART Global during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SMART Global by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in SMART Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at SMART Global

In other SMART Global news, CEO Mark Adams bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 915,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,566,115.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Adams acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,566,115.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ken Rizvi acquired 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $75,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,461.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMART Global Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price target on SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

SMART Global stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.41. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $37.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $462.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.02 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 48.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMART Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

