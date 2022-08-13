Boston Partners Sells 6,304,605 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,347,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,304,605 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in ChampionX were worth $32,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in ChampionX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,448,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,317,000 after acquiring an additional 87,577 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,065,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,381,000 after buying an additional 968,800 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,886,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,761,000 after buying an additional 209,269 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,095,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,760,000 after buying an additional 946,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,595,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,670,000 after buying an additional 120,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHX opened at $22.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.20. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $28.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. ChampionX had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHX. Barclays increased their price target on ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

