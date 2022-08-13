Boston Partners Sells 700,894 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,227,322 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 700,894 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.96% of First Hawaiian worth $34,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 61,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 75,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in First Hawaiian by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $27.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.15. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.08.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FHB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

About First Hawaiian

(Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.