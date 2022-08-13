Boston Partners Sells 72,304 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72,304 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.55% of FTI Consulting worth $30,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,437,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,604,000 after buying an additional 299,176 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,435,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,204,000 after buying an additional 68,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 926,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,117,000 after buying an additional 38,399 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 845,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,949,000 after buying an additional 9,801 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 744,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,198,000 after purchasing an additional 95,306 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $164.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.50 and a 52-week high of $190.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.29.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.24). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $754.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FCN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

