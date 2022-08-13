Boston Partners Trims Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066,391 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Ingevity were worth $24,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 137.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,439,000 after purchasing an additional 103,396 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Ingevity by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 132,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after buying an additional 48,584 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ingevity by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,835,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $75.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.85. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $84.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Ingevity from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

