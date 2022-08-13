Bottos Hits Market Cap of $309,381.04 (BTO)

Bottos (BTO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $309,381.04 and $29,489.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bottos has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Bottos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bottos

Bottos is a coin. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bottos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

