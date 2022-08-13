Bridge Oracle (BRG) One Day Volume Tops $157,645.00

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 13th. Bridge Oracle has a total market cap of $62.16 million and approximately $157,645.00 worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bridge Oracle coin can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bridge Oracle has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00014987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00038699 BTC.

Bridge Oracle Profile

Bridge Oracle launched on August 22nd, 2020. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. The official website for Bridge Oracle is bridge.link. Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bridge Oracle

According to CryptoCompare, “Due to their nature,blockchain systems are not able to access real-world data. Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected. Beside blockchain technology, oracle system is a vital requirement using which blockchain platforms acquire flexibility of handling all kind of applications and digital autonomous organizations by accessing external data. Availability of an oracle system on a blockchain network, make it to be externally-aware. In fact oracles are a kind of technology through which users are able to inject real-world data into their smart contracts. Bridge oracle has issued its dedicated tokens dubbed Bridge Token (BRG) in TRON blockchain. The purpose of this token is creating a more affordable payment method for clients to pay for Bridge oracle services with a significant discount in comparison to pay with TRX. “

