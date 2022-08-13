Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 334,600 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the July 15th total of 445,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bridgetown by 2.7% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 72,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Bridgetown by 2.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 72,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Bridgetown in the first quarter worth about $43,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Bridgetown by 144.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its position in Bridgetown by 981.4% in the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgetown Price Performance

Shares of BTWN remained flat at $9.97 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 152,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,320. The company has a market cap of $741.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of -0.13. Bridgetown has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88.

About Bridgetown

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

