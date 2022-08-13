Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Boosted by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 113.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,538 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 45.9% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.46.

AVGO stock opened at $558.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $515.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $561.33. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $462.66 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

