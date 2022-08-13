Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.91-$7.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR opened at $183.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 0.94. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $132.40 and a 52 week high of $185.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 50.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,697,000 after buying an additional 25,093 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Stories

