Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 288,500 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the July 15th total of 466,700 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 364,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Broadway Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its holdings in Broadway Financial by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 2,956,478 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 692,395 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadway Financial by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,882,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 711,808 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in Broadway Financial by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,386,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 273,420 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Broadway Financial by 161.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442,334 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 273,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Broadway Financial by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 77,437 shares during the last quarter. 16.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BYFC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadway Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Broadway Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Broadway Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ BYFC traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.15. 67,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,932. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.45. The company has a market cap of $84.53 million, a P/E ratio of 57.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Broadway Financial has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $4.28.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.45 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 1.12%.

About Broadway Financial

(Get Rating)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.