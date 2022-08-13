Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 288,500 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the July 15th total of 466,700 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 2,264,083 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 397,787 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadway Financial by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,882,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 711,808 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Broadway Financial by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 77,437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Broadway Financial by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 31,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Broadway Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BYFC traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 67,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,932. Broadway Financial has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $84.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Broadway Financial ( NASDAQ:BYFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $7.45 million for the quarter.

BYFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadway Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Broadway Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

