Brokerages Set Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) PT at $5.90

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WKHS shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 12,525 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 29.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 153,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 34,729 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,574,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 58.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Trading Up 10.7 %

NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.34. Workhorse Group has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 8.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.90.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Workhorse Group will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workhorse Group

(Get Rating)

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

