Brokers Issue Forecasts for FibroGen, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for FibroGen in a report issued on Monday, August 8th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.58) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.73). The consensus estimate for FibroGen’s current full-year earnings is ($3.24) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for FibroGen’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.58) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.63) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on FibroGen from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

FibroGen Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.87. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $16.91.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $29.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.15 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 100.51% and a negative net margin of 83.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.45) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FibroGen

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 235.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,732,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,494 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 10,521 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth about $2,390,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,989,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,147,000 after buying an additional 197,366 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

