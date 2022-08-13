BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.35 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.75 to C$3.95 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$5.06.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

ERE.UN opened at C$3.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.20. The stock has a market cap of C$332.86 million and a PE ratio of 3.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.35. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$3.29 and a twelve month high of C$5.06.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

