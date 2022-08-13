Bunicorn (BUNI) Trading Up 8% This Week

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Bunicorn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. Bunicorn has a market cap of $98,904.52 and approximately $708.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bunicorn

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap.

Bunicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bunicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bunicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

