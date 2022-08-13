Bunicorn (BUNI) Trading Up 8% This Week

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Bunicorn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. Bunicorn has a market cap of $98,904.52 and approximately $708.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004082 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002262 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001549 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00038349 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Bunicorn
Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap.
Bunicorn Coin Trading
