BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) Releases Earnings Results

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($2.48), Fidelity Earnings reports. BurgerFi International had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 143.84%.
BurgerFi International Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ BFI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.07. 27,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. BurgerFi International has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3.84.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, BTIG Research cut their target price on BurgerFi International to $8.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BurgerFi International
BurgerFi International Company Profile
BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BurgerFi International (BFI)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.