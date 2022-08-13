BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) Releases Earnings Results

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($2.48), Fidelity Earnings reports. BurgerFi International had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 143.84%.

BurgerFi International Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BFI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.07. 27,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. BurgerFi International has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3.84.

Separately, BTIG Research cut their target price on BurgerFi International to $8.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BurgerFi International by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BurgerFi International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in BurgerFi International during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BurgerFi International by 548.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 126,100 shares during the period. 39.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

