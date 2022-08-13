Burney Co. Cuts Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 41.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RY opened at $100.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.28. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $90.75 and a twelve month high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 28.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a $0.995 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Argus increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.12.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

