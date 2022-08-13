Burney Co. Decreases Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Burney Co. lessened its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 476.2% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 88.2% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Biogen to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.36.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $220.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.40. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $351.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

