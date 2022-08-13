Burney Co. Has $753,000 Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $968,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Progressive Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PGR. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.93.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $121.77 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $122.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.22 billion, a PE ratio of 86.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.23.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

