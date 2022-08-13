Burney Co. Has $796,000 Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Burney Co. reduced its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SAFM. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 214.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 51.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth $1,146,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAFM shares. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanderson Farms currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.00.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $204.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.60 and a 200-day moving average of $193.59. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.82 and a 12-month high of $221.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $7.58. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 46.23 EPS for the current year.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

