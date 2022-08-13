Burney Co. Makes New $698,000 Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Burney Co. bought a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in S&P Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in S&P Global by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in S&P Global by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.00.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $391.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.87 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $348.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.12). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,150 shares of company stock worth $10,819,279 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

