Burney Co. Sells 333 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Burney Co. reduced its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $652,134.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,103,081.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $114.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.76. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.33 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $0.21. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

