CACHE Gold Price Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CGT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. CACHE Gold has a total market capitalization of $4.64 million and $44,782.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be bought for about $58.78 or 0.00240462 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CACHE Gold has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,444.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004080 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00037565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00128316 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00063676 BTC.

CACHE Gold Coin Profile

CACHE Gold (CRYPTO:CGT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 100,771 coins and its circulating supply is 78,923 coins. The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

