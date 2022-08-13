Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS) Short Interest Up 76.5% in July

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 76.5% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 1st quarter valued at $5,029,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 1st quarter valued at $630,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 4th quarter valued at $3,945,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 4th quarter valued at $2,273,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCTS remained flat at $10.01 during trading on Friday. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $10.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Company Profile

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-based healthcare industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

