Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,796 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 35,217 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total transaction of $5,593,163.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,078,443.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.11, for a total value of $3,722,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 35,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total transaction of $5,593,163.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,387 shares in the company, valued at $30,078,443.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 429,806 shares of company stock valued at $68,543,603 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.30.

Shares of CDNS opened at $188.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.29 and a 200-day moving average of $154.66. The company has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

