Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Short Interest Down 36.6% in July

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the July 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 105.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Get Calian Group alerts:

Calian Group Stock Performance

Shares of CLNFF remained flat at $50.72 during midday trading on Friday. Calian Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.15.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.