Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 6,369 Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Centene by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,851,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,593,000 after buying an additional 3,717,875 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,158,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,433,000 after buying an additional 495,732 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Centene by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,533,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,554,000 after purchasing an additional 769,329 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,715,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,414,000 after purchasing an additional 500,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,798,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,740 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $96.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $96.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.55.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price objective on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,165.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Centene news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,274. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.