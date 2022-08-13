Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) PT Raised to C$39.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by CSFB from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canada Goose to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Canada Goose to C$27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$36.50.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

Shares of GOOS opened at C$29.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.06 billion and a PE ratio of 32.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.94. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of C$21.75 and a 12-month high of C$67.33.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

