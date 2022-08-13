Cannell & Co. Decreases Stock Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Cannell & Co. cut its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 97.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,301,213 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter worth $694,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 255.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 393,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 282,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 117,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 665,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,505,000 after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,520,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,309,719. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.65. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nomura raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $15.30 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.19.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

