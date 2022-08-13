Cannell & Co. Has $2.18 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cannell & Co. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,724,059,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,829 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,067 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $135,383,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,560,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.22.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NEE traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $90.47. 5,262,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,780,094. The company has a market cap of $177.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

