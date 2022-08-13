Cannell & Co. Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Cannell & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE NEM traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.55. The company had a trading volume of 8,332,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,542,214. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.28. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $43.90 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.24). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Newmont’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $744,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,949 shares in the company, valued at $18,732,830.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $744,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,949 shares in the company, valued at $18,732,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $202,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,613.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,880 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.