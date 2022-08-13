Cannell & Co. Has $9.64 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cannell & Co. raised its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $9,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 9,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in Corning by 54.6% during the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 25,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth $486,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 4.2% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 10,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Corning by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Trading Up 1.1 %

GLW stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $37.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,146,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,492,473. The firm has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.20. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.63 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

