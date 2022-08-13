Cannell & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cannell & Co. lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,623 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,747 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. DZ Bank lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

QUALCOMM Trading Up 2.3 %

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,967,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,144,898. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.79 and its 200-day moving average is $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $169.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.