Cannell & Co. Reduces Holdings in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Cannell & Co. lowered its position in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,600 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Alight were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Alight by 65.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Alight in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its stake in Alight by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alight during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Alight by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Alight Stock Up 3.8 %

ALIT traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $8.81. 1,335,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,382. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Alight

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alight to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

