Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target Cut to C$4.20 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from C$5.50 to C$4.20 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WEED. Alliance Global Partners cut Canopy Growth to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$6.50 to C$3.40 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$8.15.

Canopy Growth Stock Up 4.5 %

Canopy Growth stock opened at C$4.19 on Friday. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of C$2.79 and a 52 week high of C$23.21. The firm has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.18.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

