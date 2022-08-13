Capital Advantage Inc. Acquires 15,944 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Capital Advantage Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 99.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,944 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,479. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.53 and a 200-day moving average of $49.57. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $57.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

