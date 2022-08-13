Capital Advantage Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Capital Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises about 1.8% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Capital Advantage Inc. owned 0.18% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $7,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $905,000. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,064,000.

Shares of MGC traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.20. The stock had a trading volume of 103,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,885. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.23 and its 200 day moving average is $146.19. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $127.06 and a 12-month high of $170.00.

