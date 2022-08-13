Capital Advantage Inc. Buys 1,651 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Advantage Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 4.0% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $17,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.58. 2,786,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,959,151. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.46. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.53 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.