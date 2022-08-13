Capital Advantage Inc. Has $981,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Capital Advantage Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUSB. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUSB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,962. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.37. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

